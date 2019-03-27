SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – California auditors say the Department of Motor Vehicles didn’t properly prepare for customers lining up to get new federally approved drivers’ licenses, leading to hours-long wait times last year.

The finance department auditors said Wednesday that the DMV had significant deficiencies in planning and implementation as Californians began updating their drivers’ licenses to meet new federal security standards known as Real ID.

Airport security checkpoints won’t accept cards without special markings required by the federal government after Oct. 1, 2020. Californians must apply in person at DMV offices to get the new cards.

But auditors say the long lines that angered drivers and lawmakers merely highlighted significant underlying weaknesses. They include outdated computers and problems with scheduling appointments.

Department officials must submit a corrective action plan within 60 days.

In a statement, the California State Transportation Agency – which oversees the DMV – wrote that they will be implementing the audit’s findings:

“The Department of Motor Vehicles is at a period of transition, it’s my expectation that the Department will fully implement the Department of Finance audit findings, continue work to streamline processes and improve the overall customer experience for all Californians. Through these findings, along with upcoming recommendations by the DMV Strike Team, I am confident that the DMV will see improvement for both staff and customers in the years ahead.”

Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.