  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 50, Pioneer Bridge, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A recovery mission is set to resume Wednesday morning to find the driver of a tow truck that fell off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River below.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Highway 50, just west of Interstate 5. According to California Highway Patrol, the tow truck and a big rig collided – sending the truck off the south side of the bridge and into the Sacramento River.

Scene of the search for the truck that fell off the Pioneer Bridge Tuesday night.

Scene of the search for the truck that fell off the Pioneer Bridge Tuesday night.

Search crews couldn’t find any victims Tuesday night. The search was called off until morning.

Overnight, search crews found the tow truck submerged at least 30 feet under the river.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s