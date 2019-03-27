



MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested for auto theft after running from police and hiding in a garbage can Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force (StanCATT) said they noticed a 2003 Acura MDX that was reported stolen in the area of Dale Road and CR 219 Wednesday.

StanCATT watched the vehicle and saw it was parked in a shopping center in the 3900 block of Sisk Road. The suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Barrett of Modesto, had turned the vehicle off.

When investigators tried to conduct an enforcement stop, Barrett reportedly turned back on the car and intentionally rammed an occupied vehicle in front of him to escape.

Investigators lost the vehicle and later found it abandoned after a collision at the intersection of Prescott Rd and Pelandale Ave.

With the assistance of Modesto PD, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K-9 Association, and CHP – Modesto, investigators searched the area and K9 Mojo located Barrett in the 4200 block of Fresh Aire Place.

Deputies reportedly found Barrett hiding in a garbage can. Police said the suspect ignored commands to get out and was apprehended by K9 Mojo.

Barrett had an outstanding warrant for auto theft and is on probation for auto theft.

He was cleared by doctors and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on multiple charges including Auto Theft, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and a Probation Violation.