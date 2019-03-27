FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — CHP says a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they lost control on their motorcycle, driving on Interstate 80.

Officials said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-80 just past the I-680 connector.

For unknown reasons, the man lost control of his Harley Davidson and crashed. CHP suspects he was driving at a high-speed and said the man is under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and manslaughter.

The woman reportedly died at the scene.

The man is being treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident, but traffic is cleared on I-80.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.