  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, RT, Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a violent head-on collision near McClellan Park.

The Sacramento Fire Department says two trucks collided on Winters Street late Thursday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved is a Regional Transit truck.

Fire officials say two people were injured in the crash. One person involved in the crash is in critical condition.

No word yet on when the road will be open again.

We will update this breaking news story when we get additional details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s