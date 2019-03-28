SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a violent head-on collision near McClellan Park.

The Sacramento Fire Department says two trucks collided on Winters Street late Thursday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved is a Regional Transit truck.

UPDATE ** the vehicle accident on the 4000 Block of Winters Street has required the response of Sac Fire’s Hazardous Materials Team to help with cleanup and mitigation of liquids that spilled from the vehicles after the accident. pic.twitter.com/dWABd0MDsZ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 28, 2019

Fire officials say two people were injured in the crash. One person involved in the crash is in critical condition.

No word yet on when the road will be open again.

We will update this breaking news story when we get additional details.