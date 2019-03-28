ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A retired officer is being credited with helping police catch a package theft suspect in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say the retired officer saw the suspect taking packages off the doorstep of a home near Stathos Drive and Jenny Lynn Way on Wednesday. The suspect, identified later as 39-year-old Elk Grove resident Brian Marshall, got into a waiting car and drove off – with the retired officer following along.

At one point, police say the suspects tossed the packages out of their car. The suspects eventually stopped and Marshall got out.

Marshall allegedly pulled out a knife, but the retired officer confronted him and prompted the suspect to get back in the car and take off.

Elk Grove police officers eventually stopped the suspects themselves and three people inside were detained, including Marshall.

Marshall has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of brandishing at knife, theft and a probation violation.