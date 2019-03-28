Filed Under:Baseball, River Cats, Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats have released their Opening Day roster for the 2019 season.

This will be the River Cats 20th season in Sacramento.

The roster includes:

Pitchers:
ANDERSON, Shaun
BEEDE, Tyler
BLACH, Ty
BLACK, Ray
COONROD, Sam
JEREZ, Williams
JOHNSON, Chase
LAW, Derek
OKERT, Steven
ROGERS, Tyler
SAMPSON, Keyvius
SUAREZ, Andrew
VENDITTE, Pat

Catchers:
FREEMAN, Ronnie
GARCIA, Aramis
VOGT, Stephen

ALSO: Play Ball! Sacramento River Cats Announce First Home Scrimmage

Infielders:
AVELINO, Abiatal
GREEN, Zachary
JONES, Ryder
MICHAEL, Levi
SOLANO, Donovan
VALERA, Breyvic

Outfielders:
GARCIA, Anthony
GERBER, Michael
RAMOS, Henry
SLATER, Austin
YASTRZEMSKI, Mike

The first regular season game of the season for the River Cats is Thursday, April 4 versus the Tacoma Rainiers.
You can watch 12 Sacramento River Cats games this season on CW31. The dates of those games are:
  • April 6
  • April 20
  • May 4
  • May 11
  • June 1
  • July 13
  • June 22
  • June 23
  • July 27
  • August 10
  • August 31
  • September 2

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s