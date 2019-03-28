Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats have released their Opening Day roster for the 2019 season.
This will be the River Cats 20th season in Sacramento.
The roster includes:
Pitchers:
ANDERSON, Shaun
BEEDE, Tyler
BLACH, Ty
BLACK, Ray
COONROD, Sam
JEREZ, Williams
JOHNSON, Chase
LAW, Derek
OKERT, Steven
ROGERS, Tyler
SAMPSON, Keyvius
SUAREZ, Andrew
VENDITTE, Pat
Catchers:
FREEMAN, Ronnie
GARCIA, Aramis
VOGT, Stephen
Infielders:
AVELINO, Abiatal
GREEN, Zachary
JONES, Ryder
MICHAEL, Levi
SOLANO, Donovan
VALERA, Breyvic
Outfielders:
GARCIA, Anthony
GERBER, Michael
RAMOS, Henry
SLATER, Austin
YASTRZEMSKI, Mike
The first regular season game of the season for the River Cats is Thursday, April 4 versus the Tacoma Rainiers.
You can watch 12 Sacramento River Cats games this season on CW31. The dates of those games are:
- April 6
- April 20
- May 4
- May 11
- June 1
- July 13
- June 22
- June 23
- July 27
- August 10
- August 31
- September 2