PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A lost dog that was almost hit by several cars was rescued by a Placer County deputy.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Adams spotted the dog running in traffic recently.

Exactly where the dog was found in Placer County is unclear, but the pup was nearly hit by several vehicles – including a school bus.

Deputy Adams says the dog was happy to jump in her patrol car for a ride. She couldn’t find a tag on the dog, so the deputy took it to a nearby animal shelter.

Community members say the dog’s name is Diablo and it has since been reunited with his owners.