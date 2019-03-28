  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:dogs, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A lost dog that was almost hit by several cars was rescued by a Placer County deputy.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Adams spotted the dog running in traffic recently.

The dog went for a ride with the deputy before it was taken to the shelter. (Credit: Placer Sheriff)

Exactly where the dog was found in Placer County is unclear, but the pup was nearly hit by several vehicles – including a school bus.

Deputy Adams says the dog was happy to jump in her patrol car for a ride. She couldn’t find a tag on the dog, so the deputy took it to a nearby animal shelter.

Community members say the dog’s name is Diablo and it has since been reunited with his owners.

