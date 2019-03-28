



— There was a step forward in finding the owner of a tow truck company and his wife who are believed to have plunged off an area bridge into the Sacramento River two days ago.

A tug boat is on its way to help, according to family members who have become frustrated with the process. The family says a little muscle and modern day technology will help locate their loved ones.

“The tug boat is going to come from San Francisco to Sacramento and as soon as they are here -they will start the search,” said Donald Singh.

It’s a waiting game for the family of Roselyn and Shalvinesh Sharma.

“It’s sad. Every time I think of my sister and brother-in-law my brain freezes,“ said Singh.

Time has frozen ever since the couple went missing Tuesday night at 8:30PM. The Sharmas are presumed dead after a crash sent their tow truck off the Pioneer Bridge.

Hope has turned to heartache as the family described the process of finding them which has been filled with red tape.

“We have to call Police Dept to make a separate call for a missing person. We just found out. It’s really tough to understand the process of how the city works,” Singh said.

On Wednesday, divers said spring river flows were too swift to safely enter the water. But on Thursday, word of a tug boat and sonar detection equipment were welcome news.

“We know they are there because everything points to that spot. Their last GPS, last check-in and their last location. We know it’s them. We just want them out of the water,” said Sarika Batcha.

Until then, neighbors are planning a vigil Thursday night to remember the hard-working parents of two.

“This couple was the best. You see nothing but love between them. They were such a power force,” said next-door neighbor Brandy Wood.

Singh said the couple, who owns Justin’s Towing, was on-duty after two employees called out sick Tuesday night.

“It’s sad not to expect them home after traveling to work at the last minute,” said Singh.

There is a vigil expected to start at Mill Street Pier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.