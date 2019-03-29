A Florida man called 911 Saturday and falsely reported he\'d just been robbed as a ploy to get out of going to work for the day, officials said. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff\'s Office)





— A Florida man called 911 Saturday and falsely reported he’d just been robbed as a ploy to get out of going to work for the day, officials said.

Brian Anderson, 32, of Dundee, told 911 dispatchers that two men carrying a gun stole money, his necklace and his phone from him near the intersection of Highway 27 and Lincoln Avenue, WFTS reported.

Anderson went on to say that the suspects threw his phone on the ground and proceeded to jump into a black Ford Crown Victoria and drive away.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded with air and K9 support, but as the investigation unfolded, they figured out the robbery never actually happened.

Anderson allegedly confessed, telling investigators he didn’t want to show up for his 11 a.m. shift at Hardee’s restaurant where he works.

“On the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11:00 a.m. shift at the restaurant,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Anderson was charged with misusing the 911 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement officers, according to deputies.