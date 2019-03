SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The dating app Tinder says it will begin using a new feature called height verification.

The tech company tweeted the announcement on Friday, saying height verification will bring honesty back to dating.

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic — Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019

50 million people worldwide are estimated to be on Tinder.

It’s unknown at this point if this is a real feature that the company is adding to its dating app or an early April Fool’s joke.