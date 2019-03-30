



— New concept drawings for the replacement I Street bridge are now out for the public to see.

The architectural firm designing the bridge has submitted nine different styles for the public to weigh in on, ranging from simple to elaborate.

Construction of the new bridge is set to begin in 2021.

It will connect West Sacramento and Sacramento, just north of where the current I Street bridge now stands.