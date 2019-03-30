  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bridge, i steet, renderings, Sacramento, Sacramento News, West Sacramento


WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New concept drawings for the replacement I Street bridge are now out for the public to see.

The architectural firm designing the bridge has submitted nine different styles for the public to weigh in on, ranging from simple to elaborate.

ALSO: Golden Gate Bridge Toll To Cost Nearly $10 By 2023

Construction of the new bridge is set to begin in 2021.

It will connect West Sacramento and Sacramento, just north of where the current I Street bridge now stands.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s