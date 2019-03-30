STOCKTON (CBS13) — People are talking about the danger of simply walking in this area in Stockton.

An unidentified woman was struck and killed walking along Church Street near Lincoln Friday afternoon.

Police say two cars were driving erratically when one driver lost control.

They also say one suspect is still on the run but two men have been arrested. 18-year-old Alberto Villalazo, and 18-year-old Favio Nunez are behind bars.

The accident scene is around the corner from a homeless shelter. Many told us the area is dangerous for pedestrians.

Within minutes of setting up our camera, we witnessed what she was talking about.

Some say more stop signs or speed bumps could help, but that a change in driver attitude would be better.