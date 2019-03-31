  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles, murder, rapper


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead, and two others are injured, following a shooting in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

ALSO: Stunning Body Cam Video Released Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Vallejo Rapper

According to TMZ, the rapper was gunned down outside of his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of the Crenshaw area.

For more, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s