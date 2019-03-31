Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead, and two others are injured, following a shooting in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
According to TMZ, the rapper was gunned down outside of his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood, south of the Crenshaw area.