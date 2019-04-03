



— The Dixon community wants to know how two 17-year-old boys, enjoying their first day of spring break, could have died in an orchard. Jacob Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider jumped into an irrigation canal to save a dog. While grabbing an overhead bridge for support out of the water, they were electrocuted.

“He was saving his dog. He loved his dog a lot and I had the unfortunate role of jumping in after them,” Schneider’s cousin, Kelby Holland, said.

But how could that have happened?

There are power lines over the bridge and the canal, which the Solano Irrigation District says are normal. CBS13 crews also saw exposed wires near the bridge, but no officials CBS13 spoke to could say if they played a part in what happened.

The irrigation district says warning signs are posted at public access points to the canal but this area borders private property.

Regardless, CBS13 was told the bridge was not supposed to be electrified. According to PG&E, it’s crews shut off the electricity after the incident, but the company’s equipment was involved.

There are so many people who have questions, the Solano Irrigation District is calling a special board meeting to address the electrocution Wednesday night.