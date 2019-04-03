Filed Under:Colonial Village, Joseph Bonnheim Elementary, Sacramento News, Shots Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police found a building at New Joseph Bonnheim Community Charter School had two bullet holes after receiving reports of shots fired in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.  The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and parents were told to pick up students on the north side of the school.

No one was injured in the shooting. Only one staff member was in the building that was shot. Officers said a third bullet went through a window.

Police are investigating the incident and do not know if it was a targeted shooting. Officers found three bullets on the campus and said one went through a window.

Sacramento City School District confirmed the school was placed on lockdown but did not have any further comment about the incident.

Police said they will have an increased presence near the school Thursday.

