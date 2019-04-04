



— What would you do if you found $14,000 cash in the middle of the road? Would you do the right thing?

That’s what happened in Auburn.

“I was doing what I should hope someone else would do for me,” James said.

James was taking a detour Wednesday afternoon to avoid road construction when she saw what appeared to be trash on Old Airport Road.

“I got out thinking I was being punked or something,” James said.

There on the ground were hundreds of bills, 100s, 20s, and 10s.

READ: Dutch Bros Holding Fundraiser For Teens Killed In Dixon

“There was a little bit of wind so I was literally grabbing them off the ground and trying to hold onto them,” James said. “I had so many in my hands I couldn’t fit them all in my hands.”

James collected the money with the help of another woman who had stopped. In all, there was more than $14,000 in cash.

“I was like, ‘I am going to take this to the Auburn Police Department because this looks like someone’s life savings,’” James said.

A businessman had reportedly placed the cash on his tire and drove off.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of missing currency and we were aware of the call and were able to put two and two together,” said Sergeant Tucker Huey. “He was able to describe how he had it contained-what his path was and where he likely lost it.”

Police say this kind of thing happens more often than you think. Just not with $14,000 cash. Jill’s story has made its way to social media where she’s become quite a big deal according to her four daughters. She says it’s all in a day’s work.

“I would hope people out there would do the right thing because it’s all about karma-karma takes you a long way,” James said.