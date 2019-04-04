  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a Lodi park late Thursday morning.

The scene was at Hale Park. Lodi police say dispatchers got a call a little after 10:30 a.m. about a woman who was found at the park, possibly deceased.

Officers got to the scene and found the woman dead. She had a suspicious injury, officers noted.

Investigators believe the actual incident that led to the woman’s death happened late Wednesday night. People who walked by her may have thought she was just sleeping, police say.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but police say they haven’t confirmed that the woman was shot.

The woman is a 46-year-old known transient in the Lodi area.

No suspect or any possible motive has been identified at this point.

