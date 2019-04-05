



— Always running out of toilet paper? Charmin has come out with a product you never knew you needed.

It’s called the “Forever Roll.” Charmin says the oversized roll can last as long as a month.

It comes with a free stand if you buy three rolls, and you’ll need it.

Regular toilet paper holders aren’t strong enough to hold the giant roll.