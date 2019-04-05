TURLOCK (CBS13) – If her students didn’t already think she was a star, they will now. A Turlock elementary school teacher got to sing a duet with none other than Michael Bublé.

Diana Fairbanks, a 6th grade teacher at Brown Elementary School, told her students she had tickets to Bublé’s concert on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Her students then made her a sign they hoped would get Bublé’s attention. It worked.

At the concert, Fairbanks spoke with Bublé and gave him the sign. Fairbanks then asked if he would sing “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” with her, and he agreed.

Watch the duet:

On Friday, the Turlock Unified School District posted this message to its Facebook page: “Hello, we have a star in TUSD! 6th grade teacher Diana Fairbanks from Brown Elementary School was called up on stage at the Michael Bublé concert and sang a duet to a “A Whole New World.” Shout out to her 6th grade students who made her a sign that attracted Michael’s attention! Next stop, America’s Got Talent?! 💫 #TUSD”