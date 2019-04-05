Filed Under:El Dorado County, lonley, sheriffs office

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Deputy Lane, of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an unusual call recently.

Placerville resident Linnea, who lives alone and has no family nearby, reportedly called police because she was feeling extremely lonely.

Deputy Lane responded and spent some time with Linnea.

The two talked for a while before Deputy Lane had to leave for other calls.

Deputy Lane contacted Sierra Chaplaincy and asked for a chaplain to visit Linnea, and he’s locating other resources for his new friend.

