SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With kennels packed, Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees over the weekend.

More than 70 dogs need homes, the shelter says.

Free adoptions! Our shelter packed, with over 70 dogs in great need of homes, so now through Sunday, we are waiving adoption fees. Can you retweet to spread the word and help these pets find loving families? pic.twitter.com/Y5ph4bSv8n — Team Front Street (@frontstreetlife) April 5, 2019

With VCA Animal Hospitals help sponsoring the animals, adoption fees are being waived through Sunday.

Head to the shelter’s website for a list of animals currently up for adoption: https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Animal-Care/Adoptions.