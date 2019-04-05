



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cans of tomato paste are being recalled nationwide because of the potential for mold.

The FAD says 6-ounce cans of “Hunt’s Tomato Paste no salt added” from Conagra brands may have been damaged after canning, creating the potential for mold.

A limited amount of products are named in the recall.

People who bought the affected cans should throw them away or return them to the store.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm635309.htm.