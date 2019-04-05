  • CBS13On Air

DIXON (AP) – A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control in an effort to invalidate regulations allowing delivery of commercial cannabis statewide.

City of Covina Councilman Walter Allen III says in a statement Friday that the bureau’s actions burden local governments in jurisdictions that have regulated or banned commercial cannabis deliveries.

Attorneys for the coalition say the lawsuit was filed late Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court.

In addition to Covina, plaintiffs include Santa Cruz County, Agoura Hills, Angels Camp, Arcadia, Atwater, Beverly Hills, Ceres, Clovis, Dixon and Downey.

Also participating are McFarland, Newman, Oakdale, Palmdale, Patterson, Riverbank, Riverside, San Pablo, Sonora, Tehachapi, Temecula, Tracy, Turlock and Vacaville.

The bureau says it has no immediate comment on the lawsuit’s claims.

