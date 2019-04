LAKE ELSINORE (CBS13) — A CHP motorcycle officer has died in the line of duty.

Officer Steve Licon was struck by a car today on Interstate 15, just outside of Lake Elsinore in Southern California.

Our hearts are heavy after the immeasurable loss of a friend, father, husband, and hero. Sergeant Steve Licon, #13348, of the CHP Riverside Area made the ultimate sacrifice today while serving his community. Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/pGbb8ZB1re — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) April 7, 2019

The motorcycle appeared to be pinned between two cars.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital and where he died shortly after.