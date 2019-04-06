  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:00 PMSports Xtra
    8:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    9:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AK-47, Fairfield News, gun. fairfield


FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police in Fairfield have taken a dangerous weapon off the street.

Officers say they responded to a tip of a man with a rifle in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, only to a find a fully loaded AK-47 rifle.

ALSO: Police: Machine Guns Found In Home Of Man Who Had Psychotic Breakdown, Fired Shots

Police say they spotted a man acting suspiciously near a black Honda Civic. When they approached the vehicle, they say they saw the gun sitting in plain view.

They say the rifle had one round in the chamber and 28 rounds in the magazine.

Police arrested 29-year-old Albert Buggs of Fairfield for numerous weapons violation charges, as well as a probation violation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s