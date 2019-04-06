



— Police in Fairfield have taken a dangerous weapon off the street.

Officers say they responded to a tip of a man with a rifle in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, only to a find a fully loaded AK-47 rifle.

Police say they spotted a man acting suspiciously near a black Honda Civic. When they approached the vehicle, they say they saw the gun sitting in plain view.

They say the rifle had one round in the chamber and 28 rounds in the magazine.

Police arrested 29-year-old Albert Buggs of Fairfield for numerous weapons violation charges, as well as a probation violation.