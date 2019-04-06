



— Lincoln Police say they’ve arrested two people for ID theft and drug charges.

It happened in the Target parking lot Friday night.

Officers say they were responding to a call of a suspicious person when they found 29-year-old Ryan Taylor of Sacramento in a car with numerous credit cards, checks, and a checkbook in the names of other people.

They say they also located a laptop and printer that contained evidence of identity theft and fraud.

A short time later, police say they arrested 22-year-old Marisa Moreno of Pollock Pines, an associate of Taylor’s, with nearly $1000 worth of items in a shopping cart.

Police arrested Moreno on warrants from three different counties, possession of stolen credit cards and identification belonging to several different victims, and possession of heroin.