UPDATE 5:01 p.m. — Caltrans says two vehicles were stuck in the snow, but they have now been freed.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m. — Caltrans says it hopes to have the roadway clear and open by 5:10 p.m.

US50 all are lanes blocked at Echo Summit and Chiapa due to snow slides. Caltrans is working to clear the snow in the roadway. Working on reopening by 5:10 pm. Watch for snow equipment with flashing lights. pic.twitter.com/KHO8jRZzde — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 7, 2019

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Caltrans says Highway 50 is closed in both directions at Echo Summit and Chiapa due to snow slides.

Crews are on the way with snow equipment.

US50 all are lanes are blocked at Echo Summit and Chiapa due to snow slides. Caltrans in route for snow removal, watch for snow equipment and flashing lights. pic.twitter.com/J2lJkCxMqn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 7, 2019

We will update this story when we get additional information.