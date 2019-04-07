DHS Sec. Resigning
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMHope in the Wild
    4:30 PMTails of Valor
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, fatal, officer, Sacramento, West Sacramento, West Sacramento News


WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers and employees will gather Monday morning to honor Sergeant Steve Licon, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

A bell toll tribute ceremony will be held in his memory at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

ALSO: CHP Officer Dies In Motorcycle Crash

So. California Motorcycle Officer Killed

Sergeant Licon was struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Riverside County.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Marissa; and step-daughter, Kelly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s