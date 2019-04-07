



— California Highway Patrol officers and employees will gather Monday morning to honor Sergeant Steve Licon, who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

A bell toll tribute ceremony will be held in his memory at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

Sergeant Licon was struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Riverside County.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Marissa; and step-daughter, Kelly.