Filed Under:El Salvador, immigration, Newsom


SAN SALVADOR (CBS13) — California Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in El Salvador on Sunday.

He will meet with International Aid Organizations, Human Rights Advocates, and top Central American officials to discuss migration, violence, and poverty.

Governor Newsom says he stands in stark contrast to President Trump on the issue of Central American immigration. He says while the White House casts families fleeing violence as invaders, California is proudly a state of refuge.

The Governor is being joined on the trip by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, the only Salvadoran serving in the California Legislature, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

