LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Modesto Police Officer Roberto Rosas and Detective Sean Dodge ran the Run to Remember in Los Angeles on Sunday, in full gear.

The half marathon course went through Beverly Hills and Fox Studios.

The Run To Remember race honors fallen first responders and raises money for their families.

