SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two more people have been accused in the murder of a Nevada psychiatrist, after a former Playboy model was arrested in Stockton in connection his death.

Las Vegas and Stockton police are still trying to piece together the final hours of Dr. Thomas Burchard’ss life, and hope to locate two persons of interests who may have intimate knowledge of the crime.

Our sister station KLAS in Las Vegas says one of the suspects may have been the boyfriend of Kelsey Turner.

The arrest warrants were issued for these two people in connection to the death of psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Jon Kennison, aka Big Red, and Diana Pena both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Neither are in custody.

This comes after former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was arrested in Stockton, accused of killing the 71-year-old Burchard who worked for a hospital in Monterey County.

Turner is currently being held in the San Joaquin County jail waiting for extradition to Nevada.

While the relationship is unclear, Burchard and Turner had known each for about two years

Las Vegas police believe Burchard was attacked in his Mercedes then his body was moved to the trunk of the car and was left two miles down a dirt road east of Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page has popped up claiming Turner is innocent and asks for help to pay for legal fees.

The page describes her as a loving mom, a trusted friend, and hardworking young model.

Turner makes her next court appearance 8:30 Monday morning in Stockton

Our cameras will be there as we continue to follow this case and bring you the latest developments.