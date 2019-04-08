  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – What’s better than cake? Free cake! Nothing Bundt Cakes will give out free Confetti Bundtlets Tuesday in honor of opening its 300th store.

The chain will hold the promotion at each of its stores. But, there’s a catch. Each store will only give out 300 Bundtlets for 300 seconds- from 3:00 pm-3:05 pm. Each guest will only get one cake. You don’t even need a coupon!

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first store in Las Vegas in 1997. The newest store is opening in Jacksonville, Florida.

There are 7 Nothing Bundt Cake stores in this region:

  • Sacramento (2)
  • Roseville
  • Elk Grove
  • Folsom
  • Stockton
  • Modesto

