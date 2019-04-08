  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Paradise High School, Paradise News, Rebuilding Paradise


PARADISE (CBS13) — While the town of Paradise begins the process of rebuilding after the devastating Camp Fire, Paradise High School suffered another loss.

(credit: Paradise High School)

Principal Loren Lighthall announced Monday that he is resigning as principal of Paradise High School because he has been unable to secure housing. Lighthall said he and his wife need to “provide a stable environment” for their seven children.

READ ALSO: First Building Permit Issued In Paradise Since Camp Fire

Beginning July 1, Lighthall will be the principal at Hughson High School in Central California. The town of Hughson is east of Ceres.

“Thank you for welcoming me and my family and letting us be a part of your lives. I have received amazing support from Michelle and the district office, parents, teachers, students, and the community. I will always bleed green and gold!” Lighthall said in a Facebook post on Monday.

