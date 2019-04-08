  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nevada County Sheriff's Department, stabbing, Yuba County News


NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Yuba County.

(credit: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident allegedly happened Monday morning in Smartville. Deputies said 47-year-old James Oak called 911, claiming he had just been stabbed by 27-year-old Ethel Thomas.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Thomas was no longer there.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his single stab wound and is in stable condition.

READ ALSO: Woman Arrested For Trying To Strangle Her Mother With An Extension Cord

Detectives are now following up on leads and collecting evidence.

Thomas is described as a white female adult, 5’08”, 135lbs with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of Ethel Thomas or has information regarding the stabbing, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (530)265-1263.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s