



— Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Yuba County.

The incident allegedly happened Monday morning in Smartville. Deputies said 47-year-old James Oak called 911, claiming he had just been stabbed by 27-year-old Ethel Thomas.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Thomas was no longer there.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his single stab wound and is in stable condition.

Detectives are now following up on leads and collecting evidence.

Thomas is described as a white female adult, 5’08”, 135lbs with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information relating to the whereabouts of Ethel Thomas or has information regarding the stabbing, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (530)265-1263.