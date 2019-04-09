CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) – Residents in a rural Yuba County community are being warned to shelter-in-place due to an overturned propane tanker.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 49, near Celestial Valley and Ridge roads.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services has sent out an emergency notification, telling all people living within a ¼ mile radius between Celestial Valley and Ridge roads to shelter-in-place.

Authorities say they will notify residents when it’s safe to come out again.

More information to come.