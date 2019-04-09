  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A passenger is dead after a woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed in Folsom early Tuesday morning.

The scene is at E. Bidwell Street and College Parkway, right next to Folsom Lake College.

Folsom police say, around 2 a.m., a car hit a pole in the area and her car flipped. Four people were inside the car – and a 28-year-old Folsom resident, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was killed.

The three other people inside and the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Citrus Heights, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be moderate to minor.

Officers say a passenger in the car was the person who originally called 911.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding. She will be booked on DUI charges once she’s released from the hospital, police say. Her name hasn’t been released at this point.

