



— A woman who was recently indicted in a murder case is facing additional charges after allegedly walking into a Nashville Waffle House naked while waving a gun in the air.

Montessa Tate-Thornton, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning after a disturbance at a Waffle House on Harding Place near I-24, police said.

Tate-Thornton and Larico Nixon, 34, allegedly ran into the restaurant while in the nude. Police said officers found Tate-Thornton inside waving a gun in the air and speaking incoherently, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Murder suspect arrested after waving gun at Nashville Waffle House. https://t.co/XIOa4HB85a — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) April 8, 2019

Tate-Thornton was “screaming, sweating excessively and making incoherent statements,” an arrest report stated. Police said she had used marijuana and cocaine.

Both were taken into custody.

Tate-Thornton was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence. Nixon was charged with being a felon while in possession of a handgun, under the influence while in possession of a handgun, public indecency and public intoxication.

Tate-Thornton was also just named in a grand jury indictment in connection with the shooting death of Maxime R. Assem, 23. Police said Tate-Thornton conspired with James Gilchrist, 26, to rob Assem at the Napier-Sudekum public housing development in December 2017. Gilchrist is accused of firing the fatal shot.

In that case, Tate-Thornton is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Gilchrist is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Bond for Tate-Thornton was set at approximately $175,000.