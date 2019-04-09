



RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a DUI suspect in Rio Linda Monday night.

The incident happened on M Street, just west of Rio Linda Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol says, around 8 p.m., a woman was standing next to a car when a Jeep struck the car. The woman was hit by the parked car in the ricochet and was sent flying, leaving her with major injuries.

Family members confirmed that 23-year-old Ciara Villegas is six months pregnant. According to her sister, Ciara and her son Ricky are now fighting for their lives.

Officers say the man driving the Jeep, identified as Ronny Haines Ward, stopped at the scene and was later arrested by CHP on suspicion of DUI.

The woman’s current condition is unknown at this point. A passenger who was inside the parked car that was hit suffered minor injuries.

A GoFundMe has been started for Ciara and her family. It can be found here.