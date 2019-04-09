



— A Rio Linda woman and her newborn baby are fighting for their lives after a suspected DUI crash. The family says Ciara Villegas and her newborn son are listed in critical condition at Mercy San Juan Hospital.

The baby’s name is Ricky and family says they have given him the nickname “RJ.”

Doctors performed an emergency “C” section on Villegas after she was hit Monday night. She was 6 months pregnant when she was struck. The collision occurred in Rio Linda when she got out of her vehicle and a suspected DUI driver plowed into her car, sending her body flying down the street.

Villegas’ family is now at her side at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Man Dead After Woman, 21, Suspected Of DUI Flips Car Near Folsom Lake College

“I don’t know, I’m just really overwhelmed right now,” Villegas’ aunt Jennifer Walker said. “A lot of anxiety. We have a huge family a lot of support.”

Pregnancy photos show an expecting Ciara Villegas, before the crash.

“She’s a big family person this was her first baby — she was excited,” Walker said.

Walker says Ciara cannot talk, but she is trying to communicate from her hospital bed.

“She was able to write down a few words on a pad with her one arm that is not broken,” Walker said.

READ: Deputies Investigating Homicide After Body Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Her Car

The violent collision in Rio Linda occurred outside Villegas’ family’s home. Crash debris still sits on the street.

The CHP arrested the driver Ronney Ward for DUI and driving on a suspended license Tuesday.

”The community can just pull together and the police department can keep these type of people off our street,” Villegas’ aunt Arlene Reyes said.

An expecting mother, preparing to celebrate a new birth. Now her family is left praying she and baby will be okay.

A GoFundMe has been started for Villegas and her family. It can be found here.