



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Soda drinkers in California will get to enjoy the Big Gulp for a while longer after the Assemblymember behind the Big Gulp Ban bill pulled the legislation.

Asm. David Chiu plans to re-activate the bill next year. It’s goal is to make it illegal for retailers from selling or giving away cups with removable lids that can hold more than 16 fluid ounces. Many times these cups are used for fountain soda or frozen sugary drinks.

The Democrat from San Francisco issued a statement to CBS13 saying, ““Since introducing AB 766, we’ve had many conversations about our bill and other ways to reduce sugar-sweetened beverage consumption. We have decided to make our bill a two-year effort to give us time to engage in constructive dialogue. Make no mistake, the disease and suffering created by sugar-sweetened beverages is one of the most pressing public health issues of our time and must be addressed. Truly resolving this issue will be a multi-year conversation, and I look forward to the conversation.”

SEE ALSO: Soda and Juice May Also Start Coming With A Safety Warning

The average American drinks nearly 50 gallons of sugar-sweetened beverages a year. Those drinks, including soda, energy drinks, sweet teas, and sports drinks have been linked with diabetes, obesity, dental disease, and heart disease. A 2013–2014 California Health Interview Survey shows that 41% of children ages 2 to 11, and 62% of teens ages 12-17, drink a soda every day.

A 2016 study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found more than 2.5 million, or 1 in 12, adults in California have been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 13 million have pre-or undiagnosed diabetes. Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

READ ALSO: California May Ban Soda And Juice From Checkout Aisles

25% of California adults were considered obese in 2016, a 40% increase since 2001. Studies have found adults who drink one or more soda a day are 27% more likely to be overweight or obese.

Nutritional experts say a 20-ounce bottle of soda contains approximately 16 teaspoons of sugar. The American Heart Association recommends adults consume no more than 5-9 teaspoons of sugar a day.