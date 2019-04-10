



— Stockton Police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died from his shooting injuries.

Police said the man drove himself to the Kaiser Permanente medical offices in the 7300 block of West Lane after he had been shot Wednesday afternoon. He was then transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have responded for the investigation and said they do not have a motive, suspect information, or a location where the shooting took place at this time.

Kaiser released a statement Wednesday reading, “An injured individual arrived at our Stockton medical offices on Wednesday seeking emergent medical care. The injury did not happen at our facility and the individual was transported to an area hospital for the appropriate level of care. Our campus is open, and this incident has not impacted care for our members and patients.”

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference case number 19-14781.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.