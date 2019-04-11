BERKELEY (CBS13) – A UC Berkley utility expert says PG&E rates could skyrocket if the utility causes any more devastating wildfires in the state.

In a memo to the governor, Steven Weissman says rates would have to double and continue to grow year after year if California continues to get hit with massive wildfires.

The problems wouldn’t end there. Wiessman says if electricity rates skyrocket, high-energy costs would put California businesses at a disadvantage.

The sale of electric vehicles would slow as gasoline became cheaper than electricity we

More frequent and longer power outage could also happen, Weissman says.