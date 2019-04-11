



— California Highway Patrol released a security photo of the vehicle of interest in a fatal hit and run that occurred on Wednesday just before 2 a.m.

The fatal collision happened on westbound Highway 50, just west of Harbor Boulevard. CHP says the incident began as a minor crash involving two cars on the westbound side of the freeway. Apparently, a driver in one of those cars got out and was then struck by another car passing by.

CHP officers are looking for the vehicle and the suspect that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian. Officers believe the driver was in a small white Ford Focus or Ford Escape.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Woodland CHP office at (530) 662-4685.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.