  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PM2019 Masters Tournament Highlights
    11:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP - Woodland, Fatal Hit And Run, Highway 50, West Sacramento


WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol released a security photo of the vehicle of interest in a fatal hit and run that occurred on Wednesday just before 2 a.m.

(credit: CHP Woodland)

The fatal collision happened on westbound Highway 50, just west of Harbor Boulevard. CHP says the incident began as a minor crash involving two cars on the westbound side of the freeway. Apparently, a driver in one of those cars got out and was then struck by another car passing by.

CHP officers are looking for the vehicle and the suspect that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian. Officers believe the driver was in a small white Ford Focus or Ford Escape.

READ ALSO: Person Who Got Out Of Car Struck, Killed On Highway 50 In West Sacramento

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Woodland CHP office at (530) 662-4685.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s