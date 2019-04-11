SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of Sacramento teachers are hitting the picket lines for the first time in three decades on Thursday.

Sacramento City Unified School District officials stressed classes will happen at all schools today, despite the strike. Meals and busing will not be interrupted by the strike, officials said.

Sac City Teachers Assoc. Walking the picket lines with parents during one day strike about a dispute over health care savings in their Dec 2017 contract. Schools are open and classes scheduled. @CBSSacramento #cbs13 pic.twitter.com/PxDsWg7wXH — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 11, 2019

Members of the teachers union are striking for one day over allegations the Sacramento City Unified School District is not honoring its 2017 contract agreement. The union wants to use the health care savings for students and the school district wants to use the money to help reduce a $35 million budget deficit.

Officials have warned that Sac City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November. A state takeover of the district looms if a solution can’t be found.