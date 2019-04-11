



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are extending the contract of GM Vlade Divac.

The team confirmed the news on Thursday, a day after their final game of the season.

The Kings announce they have extended Vlade Divac’s contract though the 2022-2023 season. Now we wait to see what he decides on Dave Joerger’s future with the team. pic.twitter.com/HSHkYdCG0z — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) April 11, 2019

Divac has been the Kings’ general manager for the past four years. While the team finished under .500, this past season saw the most wins (39-43) for the Kings in over a decade.

Head Coach Dave Joerger is reportedly on the hot seat. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Divac is considering dismissing Joerger.

The team has not commented on Joerger’s status.

This past weekend, Divac was also announced as one of the players who will be indicted in the 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.