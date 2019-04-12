SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say they have found the juvenile believed to be responsible for the threat against Arden Fair Mall.

A recent post made on social media threatened there were be a shooting at the mall on Wednesday. Sacramento police investigated the threat and stepped up patrols, but the mall stayed open.

Friday, Sacramento police announced that – with the help of the FBI – they were able to identify the person behind the threat.

Investigators say they determined the threat was not credible.

No arrests have been made, police say.