  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:robbery, Vacaville, Vacaville News


VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Vacaville are looking for a group of women who they say robbed a store and assaulted and injured an employee.

It happened at the Vacaville Factory Outlet on Thursday.

Police say the women stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses and fled in a rental car.

Vacaville robbery suspects

ALSO: Deputies: Man Lied To 911 About Armed Robbery To Get Out Of Work

Vacaville robbery suspects

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call the Vacaville Police Department at 707-410-6086.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s