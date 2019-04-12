Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Vacaville are looking for a group of women who they say robbed a store and assaulted and injured an employee.
It happened at the Vacaville Factory Outlet on Thursday.
Police say the women stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses and fled in a rental car.
If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call the Vacaville Police Department at 707-410-6086.