PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are alerting people that smoke may be seen at the landfill in Placer County for the next few weeks due to a fire.

A compost pile is on fire at the landfill, firefighters say.

Exactly what cause the fire is unclear, but firefighters say people may see smoke in the area for the next two weeks.

Smoke is affecting the Fiddyment Farms, Crocker Ranch and Blue Oaks Road area.