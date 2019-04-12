



— There are signs of progress in an effort to recover a tow truck that plunged into the Sacramento River.

Rescue crews believe a woman’s body is still inside. Her husband’s body was found in the river not far away on Thursday. Family members identified the couple as Roselyn and Shalvinesh Sharma.

READ: Recovery Efforts Start For Tow Truck That Plunged Into Sacramento River

On Friday, crews were able to make physical contact with the tow truck and attach a hook to the front end. They are now working to attach a hook to the back end but it’s submerged in mud. Efforts wrapped up around 5 p.m. Friday and will resume Saturday morning.

The family described this as an anxiety-ridden process. But Sarika Batcha, Shalvinesh Sharma’s sister, may soon get the answers she’s looking for.

“They lived their life to the fullest that’s what makes me happy,” she said.

READ ALSO: Body Found At Garcia Bend Confirmed To Be That Of Missing Tow Truck Driver

Batcha wants to find her sister-in-law’s body. She said getting a recovery crew to this part of the Sacramento River was left entirely to the family.

“It was embarrassing as well. We know they are there. We know it’s there, but no one can do anything because the question was all about the money,” Batcha said.

The family has insurance through the couple’s tow truck company, Justin’s Towing, which helped get a recovery process started quickly.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said it could have been months before they started a rescue. He said they don’t have the resources and are not responsible for the cost of the recovery.

READ: Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby Died

“It was irritating, frustrating, and we were angry at the same time. We felt like we were helpless, we were restless,” Batcha said.

That feeling persists as Batcha and her family wait for results by the river each day. Batch said Roselyn and Shalvinesh did everything together and even started their tow truck business together.

“I am sad I was not able to say that last bye to him. We would always hang out together and talk almost every day.” Batcha said.

She says she will now have to get used to not seeing them or talking them every day.